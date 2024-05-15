First Majestic Silver Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.39.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $136.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,876,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,451,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,456,000 after buying an additional 186,570 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 266,864 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 787,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 757,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.