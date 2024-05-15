First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.62

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.62 and last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 1759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $877.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXO. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

