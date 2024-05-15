First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.97

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 52551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.