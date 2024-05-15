First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.97

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 52551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,597 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after buying an additional 1,566,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,944,000 after buying an additional 935,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,628,000 after buying an additional 853,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,197,000.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

