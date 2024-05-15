First Turn Management LLC Acquires New Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 477,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,429,000. Biohaven makes up approximately 2.9% of First Turn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Turn Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Biohaven at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,497,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,402,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 13.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,036,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,956,000 after acquiring an additional 236,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,784,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 80.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 342,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 153,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,305,102.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,305,102.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 25,503 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares in the company, valued at $62,690,781.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 224,734 shares of company stock worth $9,001,524 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,747. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

