First Turn Management LLC Acquires Shares of 242,185 Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 242,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,045,000. Krystal Biotech comprises about 4.3% of First Turn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Turn Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Krystal Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,416,000 after buying an additional 693,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,608.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 163,928 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 250,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127,435 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 65,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,591. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KRYS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.19. 271,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.58. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.03 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. Krystal Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

