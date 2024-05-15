First Turn Management LLC Acquires Shares of 295,428 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 295,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,513,000. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for 3.4% of First Turn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Turn Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 110.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $204,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXSM traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 345,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.92.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

