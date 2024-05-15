First Turn Management LLC Makes New $18.83 Million Investment in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 255,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,831,000. Nuvalent accounts for about 2.7% of First Turn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Nuvalent by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,550,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,462,198 shares in the company, valued at $101,593,517.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,155,000 shares of company stock worth $83,594,980 in the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUVL shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Shares of NUVL stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,401. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.37. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

