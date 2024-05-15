First Turn Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 323,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,509,000. TransMedics Group makes up about 3.7% of First Turn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Turn Management LLC owned 0.99% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,171 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,663,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 91.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.14. 706,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,016. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $137.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.41 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $3,902,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,017,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $3,902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,017,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $829,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,948,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

