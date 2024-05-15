First Turn Management LLC Takes $15.31 Million Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,363,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,312,000. Roivant Sciences accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Turn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Turn Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Roivant Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,023,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 99,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 546,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.5 %

ROIV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,029. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROIV. TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

