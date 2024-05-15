First United Bank & Trust Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,859,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,535,559. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

