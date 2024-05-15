First United Bank & Trust Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of F traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. 14,562,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,979,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

