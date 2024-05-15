First United Bank & Trust Invests $104,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in McKesson by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,969,000 after purchasing an additional 272,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5,683.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,178,000 after buying an additional 221,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $555.50. 106,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,396. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $373.28 and a 12 month high of $566.01. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $533.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

