First United Bank & Trust Invests $207,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $187.32. The stock had a trading volume of 119,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,915. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.43 and a 200 day moving average of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $196.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

