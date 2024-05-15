First United Bank & Trust Invests $26,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AutoNation by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,804 shares of company stock worth $18,832,532 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $169.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,949. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.58.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

