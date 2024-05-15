First United Bank & Trust Invests $96,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.95. 769,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $66.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

