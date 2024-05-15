First United Bank & Trust Makes New $112,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 709 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Walmart by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 39,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Walmart by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 138,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $59.79. 4,774,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,144,447. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $481.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.38%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.