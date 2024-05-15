First United Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,718 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Baxter International by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.44. 607,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,981. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

