First United Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.27. 49,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,627. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.24 and its 200-day moving average is $247.86.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

