First United Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 2,000 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,593,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,802,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,736,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of TAK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.43. 306,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,736. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

