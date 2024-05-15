First United Bank & Trust Sells 3,725 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,667,000 after buying an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.64. 201,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,950. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,114. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

