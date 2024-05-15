First United Bank & Trust Sells 4,461 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. 876,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

