First United Bank & Trust Sells 695 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,371 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,323. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

