First United Bank & Trust Takes $222,000 Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VLTO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 326,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,703. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

