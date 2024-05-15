First United Bank & Trust Takes $84,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,465,000 after purchasing an additional 605,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aflac by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,784 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aflac by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,295,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,953,000 after purchasing an additional 368,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,808,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,036,000 after purchasing an additional 227,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,254,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AFL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Aflac Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $86.67. 313,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,610. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.