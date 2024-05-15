First United Bank & Trust Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE WEC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.40. 240,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,793. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

