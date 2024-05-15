First United Bank & Trust Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,367,000 after acquiring an additional 999,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,208,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,945,000 after buying an additional 533,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 769,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,147,000 after buying an additional 434,284 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,663,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,485,000 after acquiring an additional 210,238 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,454 shares of company stock worth $2,802,120. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $138.54. 430,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,465. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.54.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

