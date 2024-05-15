FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in April

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FitLife Brands Trading Down 2.8 %

FTLF opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. FitLife Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.78.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 27.17%.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

