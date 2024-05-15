FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 27.17%.
FitLife Brands Price Performance
Shares of FTLF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 4,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664. The stock has a market cap of $136.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.42. FitLife Brands has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.80.
FitLife Brands Company Profile
