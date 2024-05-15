FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 27.17%.

FitLife Brands Price Performance

Shares of FTLF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 4,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664. The stock has a market cap of $136.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.42. FitLife Brands has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

FitLife Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.