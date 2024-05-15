Flare (FLR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.32 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Flare has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $9.32 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 40,577,005,520 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,577,006,619.87601 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02661647 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $8,926,608.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.