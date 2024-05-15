FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.33

Posted by on May 15th, 2024

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDFGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 4474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $591.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQDF. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.