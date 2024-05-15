FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.33

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 4474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $591.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQDF. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

