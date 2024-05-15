FlexShopper’s (FPAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAYGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 127.19% from the company’s current price.

Shares of FPAY stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,880. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.68. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.04 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. As a group, analysts expect that FlexShopper will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShopper stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAYFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

