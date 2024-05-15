FlexShopper’s (FPAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 127.19% from the company’s current price.

FlexShopper Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FPAY stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,880. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.68. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.04 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. As a group, analysts expect that FlexShopper will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShopper stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in FlexShopper, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FPAY Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

