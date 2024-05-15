Flowers Foods (FLO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FLO opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

