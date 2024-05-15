Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of FLNT stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. On average, analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
