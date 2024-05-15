Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. On average, analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

