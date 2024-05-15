Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $246.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.
FLUT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,708.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $507,170,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $119,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
