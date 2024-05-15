Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $246.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.

FLUT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,708.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 5.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $10.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,578. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $507,170,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $119,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.