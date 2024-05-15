Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.06

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.06 and last traded at $86.06, with a volume of 591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.78.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.08.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $640.29 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.09% of Formula Systems (1985) worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
