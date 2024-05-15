Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Upgraded by Baird R W to “Strong-Buy”

Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FTRE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.57.

FTRE opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortrea will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

