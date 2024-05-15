Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

FTMDF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 8,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,310. Fortune Minerals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

