Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
FTMDF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 8,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,310. Fortune Minerals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
