Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $298.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.54. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,976 shares of company stock valued at $27,268,201. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.