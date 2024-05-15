Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,356,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $268.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.03 and a 1-year high of $272.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

