Forum Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 868 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 734,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after buying an additional 39,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teleflex by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,058,000 after acquiring an additional 117,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Trading Up 2.7 %

TFX opened at $212.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.29.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

