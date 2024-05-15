Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,232,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after purchasing an additional 168,214 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of MDC stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

