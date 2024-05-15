Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

