Forum Financial Management LP Has $262,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Xylem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Xylem by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 811,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,780,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $142.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.