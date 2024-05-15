Forum Financial Management LP Invests $213,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after buying an additional 245,814 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247,049 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $205.19 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $207.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,918 shares of company stock worth $5,899,003. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

