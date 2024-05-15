Forum Financial Management LP Invests $219,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,773 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,865.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

