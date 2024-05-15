Forum Financial Management LP Invests $240,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $402.09 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

