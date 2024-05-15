Forum Financial Management LP Invests $247,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $178.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.68. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $183.61.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

