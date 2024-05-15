Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $230,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 3.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $156.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

