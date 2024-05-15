Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2,687.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 300,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 289,506 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.