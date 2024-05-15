Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

ECL stock opened at $231.90 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $234.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

